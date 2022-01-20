Classic Film Series: "Breakfast at Tiffany's"

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Classic Film Series with a different movie each session. Jan. 20, "Breakfast at Tiffany's" (1961) with Audrey Hepburn and George Peppard. Bring your own brown bag lunch to eat while the movie is showing (lunch will not be provided). A discussion of the movie will follow the showing. Free admission. Jan. 20, 2022, Homewood Public Library, 2:30-4:00pm.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, events, Film
to
Google Calendar - Classic Film Series: "Breakfast at Tiffany's" - 2022-01-20 14:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Classic Film Series: "Breakfast at Tiffany's" - 2022-01-20 14:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Classic Film Series: "Breakfast at Tiffany's" - 2022-01-20 14:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Classic Film Series: "Breakfast at Tiffany's" - 2022-01-20 14:30:00 ical