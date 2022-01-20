Classic Film Series: "Breakfast at Tiffany's"
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Classic Film Series with a different movie each session. Jan. 20, "Breakfast at Tiffany's" (1961) with Audrey Hepburn and George Peppard. Bring your own brown bag lunch to eat while the movie is showing (lunch will not be provided). A discussion of the movie will follow the showing. Free admission. Jan. 20, 2022, Homewood Public Library, 2:30-4:00pm.
