OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents "How Civics Affects Our Lives" and is open to the public. Brown-bag lunch series. Instructor: Helen Pruet, retired history and civics teacher. What are the rights and responsibilities of citizens? How do bills become law? What do our local governments do? Our state? How are our lives impacted and what can we do about it? The presentation will include the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights.