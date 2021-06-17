Christopher Collection opening party

Christopher Architecture & Interiors' new retail store, Christopher Collection, will be hosting an opening party on June 17th from 6:00pm – 8:30pm. Christopher Collection is an extension and continuation of the brand in offering a unique collection of timeless décor. We have amazing vendors on board such as Verellen, Janus et Cie, David Yarrow, Matouk, Officine Gullo and many more as well as our own line of custom furnishings. We are so excited to bring this endeavor to life and celebrate with our community.

The party will be a come and go, sip and shop event with live music, drinks, and hors d’oeurves.