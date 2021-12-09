Christmas Home Tour
to
5 Glenview Cir 5 Glenview Cir, Birmingham, Alabama 35213
WHEN: Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m.
COST: $30 until Nov. 30 and $35 Dec. 1-7
This year’s featured homes are:
► Jenny and Sonny Culp, 5 Glenview Circle, Mountain Brook
► Julia and Tim Davis, 3212 Brookwood Road, Mountain Brook
► Laura and Andy Sink, 3058 Lewis Circle, Mountain Brook
► Alison and Martin Smith, 2012 Southwood Road, Vestavia Hills
► Julie and Beck Taylor, Samford President’s Home, 1994 Shades Crest Road, Vestavia Hills
Info
