Cheap Date Night

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Come celebrate with your Valentine or gather up your best "Galentines" for a night full of food, fun, and one of your favorite rom-com movies! Looking for a way to celebrate all the love this Valentine's Day on a budget? We have you covered! Come grab dinner from food trucks while we provide drinks and sweet treats. There will be a rom-com costume contest for fun prizes while we watch the iconic film "10 Things I Hate About You!"

