Every year, the Birmingham Bar Association (“BBA”) Young Lawyers Section (“YLS”) partners with local businesses to help charitable organizations make a difference in our community through the BBA YLS Community Outreach Grant, which is funded through Charity Trivia Night. We are pleased to announce that the proceeds of this year’s Community Outreach Grant will benefit Community Care Development Network’s Community Food Hubs Program, an initiative that seeks to address food insecurity in Jefferson County, Alabama by providing shelf-stable food items and fresh produce to families in need.

This year’s Charity Trivia Night will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2024 from 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at City Club Birmingham (1901 6th Ave. N., Ste. 3100, Birmingham, AL 35203). The event will feature a team trivia competition (4 people per team) with prizes and includes an open bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres for all attendees.

Several sponsorship options are still available. To sponsor Charity Trivia Night, please complete the online commitment form (https://forms.office.com/r/rRMijCh8ML) no later than Monday, September 23, 2024.

Past recipients of funding from the BBA YLS Community Outreach Grant include: Just Keep Smiling’s Bennett Cameron Reed Program, Better Basics, Mother’s Milk Bank of Alabama, Assistance League of Birmingham, Firehouse Shelter, Restoration Academy, Special Equestrian, and the Birmingham Police Department’s Domestic Violence Training.

If you have questions or need additional information, please contact: Carmen Weite, BBA YLS Vice President of Public Service, by phone (205-521-8103) or email (cweite@bradley.com).