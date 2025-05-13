Charcuterie Board Class

Grab your friends and join us for a “make your own” charcuterie workshop with Joy Smith from Cafe Sorelle. Learn how to create a stunning board with artisanal cheeses, cured meats, fresh fruits, nuts, and accompaniments. The cost for the workshop is $20 and includes all materials and guidance by the instructor. The class size is limited to 30 participants. Register and pay online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.