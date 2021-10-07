OLLI at UA presents "Changing Moods, Sixty Years in Black and White," by John Dersham. For six decades, John Dersham's constant companions have been his cameras, especially the large-format photographic equipment he has used to take some of America's most striking images. "Changing Moods" collects the best of his prodigious body of work in one volume, showcasing images from across our country. It has been called a "master class in technique and beauty. This free OLLI Bonus Program will be held at the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce Conference Room in the Professional Building 3000 Riverchase Galleria, Suite 375, Hoover, AL. See olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-6482 for more information.