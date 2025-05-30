Chalk the Block and Book-a-Que: Summer Reading Kickoff

(6th-12th Grades and Up) Enjoy a combined Teen and Adult Summer Reading kickoff event! To celebrate the color your world theme of this year’s Summer Reading we’ll be decorating the back lot with beautiful chalk art. Sign up for a teen spot or an adult spot to compete in our chalk art contest (we’ll provide the chalk). Purchase a great meal from our food trucks that will be parked out back, and get signed up for Summer Reading! No Registration required.