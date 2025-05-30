Chalk the Block and Book-a-Que: Summer Reading Kickoff

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

(6th-12th Grades and Up) Enjoy a combined Teen and Adult Summer Reading kickoff event! To celebrate the color your world theme of this year’s Summer Reading we’ll be decorating the back lot with beautiful chalk art. Sign up for a teen spot or an adult spot to compete in our chalk art contest (we’ll provide the chalk). Purchase a great meal from our food trucks that will be parked out back, and get signed up for Summer Reading! No Registration required.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events
2053326600
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Chalk the Block and Book-a-Que: Summer Reading Kickoff - 2025-05-30 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Chalk the Block and Book-a-Que: Summer Reading Kickoff - 2025-05-30 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Chalk the Block and Book-a-Que: Summer Reading Kickoff - 2025-05-30 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Chalk the Block and Book-a-Que: Summer Reading Kickoff - 2025-05-30 17:00:00 ical