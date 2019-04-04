Celebration Tea in Honor of the Baby of Prince Harry & Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married last May to the delight of millions. Join us for a tea as we celebrate their nuptials. Niki Sepsas will discuss royal babies and the Windsor line. Remember to bring your tea cup and saucer! Prizes will also be awarded for most unique tea cup, and best hat! Attendance is free, but advance registration is required. Register online by Friday, March 29, at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org. For more information, please contact Leslie West at (205) 332-6620 or at lwest@bham.lib.al.us.

Held in the Large Auditorium.