Aug. 12: Celebration of Champions. Noon to 1 p.m. Lakeshore Foundation. Celebration of Champions is a virtual event that recognizes Lakeshore’s role in supporting athletes for 30 years and celebrates our U.S. Paralympians from the past, present and future. Keynote speaker John Register is a two-time Paralympian, four-time NCAA track & field All-American from the University of Arkansas, Army veteran and professional speaker. Visit celebrationofchampions.swell.gives for more information.