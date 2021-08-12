Celebration of Champions is a virtual event that recognizes Lakeshore’s role in supporting athletes for 30 years and celebrates our U.S. Paralympians from the past, present and future. Lakeshore has played an important role in the Paralympic Movement for three decades. On August 12th at Noon, Celebration of Champions will be a virtual event that recognizes Lakeshore’s role in supporting athletes and most importantly celebrates our U.S. Paralympians from the past, present and future.

One legend you’ll meet is our keynote speaker John Register. He is a two-time Paralympian, four-time NCAA track & field All-American from the University of Arkansas, Army veteran and professional speaker. Register will motivate and challenge you as he shares his approach to life and success. We invite you to be a part of Celebration of Champions. Spread the word and invite your friends, family and co-workers to this free, virtual lunchtime event celebrating U.S. Paralympians and supporting Lakeshore.