Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Perry’s

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is inviting patrons to celebrate Valentine’s Day, the most romantic day of the year, at Perry’s – voted one of 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America.

As the only Birmingham restaurant on the list, diners will experience a truly Rare and Well Done® experience to include a three-course, prix-fixe menu with guests’ choice of soup or salad, entrée and delectable dessert.

On Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, the menu is available for $60 per person before 5:30 p.m. and $75 per person 5:45 p.m. and later. Tax and gratuity are not included.

The special three-course prix-fixe menu includes six options of soup or salad starters, followed by Perry’s selection of nine signature entrée options, including Perry’s Famous Pork Chop and the 8 oz. Filet Perry, among others. For dessert, diners will have the option of indulging in a White Chocolate Cheesecake, the Dessert Trio or the Chocolate Crunch.

In addition to the prixe-fixe menu, Perry’s is also offering special pricing on its limited-production red blend wine, Big Red. On Valentine’s Day only, the wine is available for $35 per glass and $140 per bottle. Perry’s prix-fixe menu combined with the special wine offering makes it the ideal location for a romantic Valentine’s Day experience.

Valentine’s Day reservations are required as seating is limited. Reservations can be made by calling 205-968-1597 or by visiting www.perryssteakhouse.com.