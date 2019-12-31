Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Vino

Vino, Birmingham’s premier Italian-Mediterranean restaurant, is inviting guests to ring in 2020 with a special New Year’s Eve prix fixe menu. The celebratory dinner features a four-course menu including a diverse range of Vino favorites. Guests can choose from a selection of savory hors’ d’oeuvres to begin the meal, a choice of five starter dishes, four main course options and a special New Year Trio dessert assortment.

The special menu is $75 per person not including tax, tip and gratuity. Reservations are encouraged. Visit vinobirmingham.com or call (205) 870-8404 to make reservations. Located in the heart of Mountain Brook’s English Village at 1930 Cahaba Road, Vino will have extended hours from 4 p.m. to midnight.