Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Vino Dine-in or To-Go

You’re invited to ring in the New Year at Vino, Birmingham’s premier Italian-Mediterranean restaurant, with a celebratory four-course prix-fixe meal. Available for dine-in or to-go, this $95 meal (excluding tax, tip and beverages) features savory delights and even festive party favors to set the mood and get the party started! Enjoy one last meal of the year and cheers it up to hopeful new beginnings.

Vino’s 2021 New Year’s Eve Menu selection begins with a platter of Mediterranean hors d’oeuvres, guest’s choice of Pan Sautéed Criminis, Hearty Cauliflower & Leek Bisque, Mediterranean Salad or Red Beets Butter Crunch as a starter, guest’s choice of Braised Rosemary Lamb Shank, Grouper Farfalle, Grilled Salmon Caprese or Duroc Pork Scallopini for the entree, and for dessert, Vino’s New Year’s Eve House Dessert Assortment, including Apple Fritters and Moscato-Infused, Chocolate-Covered Strawberries.

If dining on the patio, Vino guests will keep warm with high-powered heaters, furnaces, a firepit and blankets upon request to get the fire started for the New Year. For the health and safety of our guests and staff, masks are encouraged when not eating or drinking. Contactless menus featuring QR codes featuring the digital menu are available tabletop. Hand sanitizers are also stationed at tables for guests’ convenience.

Reservations for New Year’s Eve are strongly encouraged. To make your reservation or place to-go orders, visit https://www.vinobirmingham.com/reservations/ or call (205) 870-8404.