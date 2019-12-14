Cartoon Matinee Triple Feature

The Alabama Theatre 1817 Third Avenue North , Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Dec. 14: Cartoon Matinee Triple Feature. 2 p.m. Alabama Theatre. Tickets $9. Visit alabamatheatre.com.

Dec. 19: Cartoon Matinee Triple Feature. 2 p.m. Alabama Theatre. Tickets $9. Visit alabamatheatre.com.

The Alabama Theatre 1817 Third Avenue North , Birmingham, Alabama 35203
Kids & Family
