Caramelized Prime Rib Thursday Dinner at Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

We’ve done it again…

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, famous for our beloved Pork Chop Fridays, is thrilled to unveil our latest weekly culinary delight: the 16 oz. Caramelized Prime Rib Thursday Dinner!

Savor a reimagined classic as our pecan-wood-fired prime rib is expertly crusted and caramelized to your preference—whether you like it medium-rare or well-done. Topped with Perry’s Signature Steak Butter and accompanied by a rich Truffle Merlot Demiglace and homemade horseradish cream, this mouthwatering dish is priced at just $49.

Join us every Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m. for this unforgettable dining experience. You can relish the Caramelized Prime Rib in our elegant restaurant or opt for our convenient to-go option!

Don’t miss out on this unique culinary adventure at Perry’s. Come and elevate your dining experience with flavors that will linger long after your meal!

Regular dine-in hours:

Monday-Thursday: 4 to 10 p.m.

Friday: 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 4 to 10 p.m.

Sunday: 4 to 9 p.m.

Bar 79 is open until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Reserve your table today!

Please visit www.perryssteakhouse.com or call 205.968.1597 to make your reservation today.