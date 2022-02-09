Candle Making for Teens

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Beginners as well as experienced players are encouraged to attend this event for teens. Characters have been pre-made for this campaign. This will be a one-shot campaign so the entire story will be completed in this one session! No need to bring your own characters because we will not be playing with them. Open to 6th-12th graders. Register online at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org/events.

205-332-6600
