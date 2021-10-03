The Cahaba River Fry-Down is a celebration of the Cahaba River – the heart of America's Amazon and our region’s primary drinking water source. The Fry-Down is the principal fundraiser for the Cahaba River Society and an annual competitive cook-off that is usually surrounded by a huge community party! The event will feature fun for all ages with a carnival-like atmosphere that hosts live music, delicious food, our Cahaba River Adventure area, a climbing wall, games for all ages, prizes, wildlife experiences, a beer garden and more! This year, Fry-Down will be held at Cahaba Brewing Company on Oct. 3, 2021 from noon-4 p.m.