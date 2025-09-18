The Cactus Hunters: Exploring the Mysteries of the Illegal Succulent Trade

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Succulent heists, smuggling rings, and cactus poachers, oh my! Join us to hear from Dr. Jared D. Margulies, Assistant Professor of Geography at The University of Alabama, as he shares the continent-spanning adventures behind his book, The Cactus Hunters: Desire and Extinction in the Illicit Succulent Trade. Dr. Margulies's work explores topics of political ecology and the intersections of human psychology, social justice, and the natural world.

