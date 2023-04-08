How to Build a Better Garden: “Got Sun, Grow Food” Container Gardening

You don't need a backyard farm to enjoy the flavors of just-picked berries or vine-ripened tomatoes still warm from the sun. Strategize right, and you can grow a lot of food in a tiny space, even in full view of your neighbors. Choose varieties with ornamental attributes, and veggies don't need to hide in the backyard. You don't need long vegetable rows, either. Most edibles actually do better mixed in with different varieties or with flowering plants. Luckily, growing methods that work best for plants also mesh nicely with ways to grow a lot of food in a small space. Join us for tips on veggie container gardening from Master Gardener Karen Mitchell.