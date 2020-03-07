Bridging the Digital Divide with AARP TEK

Join AARP for a free hands-on workshop and learn how to get the most from your mobile device. In our Intro and Intermediate Tablet workshop, you will learn the basic skills to help you navigate your tablet. Friendly AARP TECH guides will answer your questions, and all participants will get hands-on experience with individual SmartPhone tablets, provided for practice for the duration of the class. All registered guests will receive a free touchscreen stylus pen as their gift to take home.

Register today; seating is limited! Call (800) 213-4587 or register online at aarp.cvent.com/tekbirm

Intro to Tablets — Beginner Workshop - 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Beyond the Basics: Tablets — Intermediate Workshop - 12:00 to 1:00 p.m.

Large Auditorium