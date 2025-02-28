Brian Reed - Creating S-Town: A New Way to Tell a Story

Join us for an exclusive session featuring Brian Reed, the mastermind behind the groundbreaking podcast S-Town. S-Town shattered audience records and won a Peabody Award for its pioneering storytelling, pushing audio narratives into the realm of great literature. During this live event, Brian Reed will share insights into his three-year investigative journey that began with a mysterious request from a small Alabama town resident, leading to the creation of a podcast that has captivated millions. The session will end with a live Q&A where you can engage with Brian and delve deep into the world of podcast creation and the creation of S-Town.