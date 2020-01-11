Brewer Hicklen Youth Baseball Camp

When: January 11, 2020
Where: Spain Park High School Baseball Field
Ages: 6-12
Tickets: $75
What you need to know:
- Check in: 8:00
- All campers should bring their appropriate baseball equipment such as bats, helmet, and gloves to the field.
- Some of my baseball gear will be there to purchase:
- We will have a selection of NEW and game used bats.
- Lizard Skin Bat Grips
- Cal Tinsley (Tinsley Performance - my offseason strength coach) will be leading our activation/warm-up drills to start camp, as well as speed technique drills during camp. Cal will have a booth set up to talk to any parents interested in getting their son into a well rounded sport-specific strength program here in the Birmingham area! He's working with 12 MLB/MiLB athletes this offseason in Birmingham, 4 high schools, and 100+ local middle and high school athletes! I HIGHLY RECOMMEND talking to Cal and his staff at some point to get more details on Tinsley Performance!