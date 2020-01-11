Brewer Hicklen Youth Baseball Camp

When: January 11, 2020

Where: Spain Park High School Baseball Field

Ages: 6-12

Tickets: $75

What you need to know:

Check in: 8:00

All campers should bring their appropriate baseball equipment such as bats, helmet, and gloves to the field.

Some of my baseball gear will be there to purchase:

We will have a selection of NEW and game used bats.

Lizard Skin Bat Grips

Cal Tinsley (Tinsley Performance - my offseason strength coach) will be leading our activation/warm-up drills to start camp, as well as speed technique drills during camp. Cal will have a booth set up to talk to any parents interested in getting their son into a well rounded sport-specific strength program here in the Birmingham area! He's working with 12 MLB/MiLB athletes this offseason in Birmingham, 4 high schools, and 100+ local middle and high school athletes! I HIGHLY RECOMMEND talking to Cal and his staff at some point to get more details on Tinsley Performance!

RSVP at https://www.brewerhicklen.com/camps