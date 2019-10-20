Breakin' Bread 2019

Birmingham Originals is pleased to host the 17th annual Breakin’ Bread, Alabama's premier food, wine and beer festival, on Sunday, October 20 at Pepper Place from 1 to 5 p.m.

Presented by Spire Energy, Breakin’ Bread will feature unlimited tastings of signature dishes from over 25 Birmingham Originals member restaurants, as well as wine, beer, cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages.

Guests will enjoy a day filled with the city’s best eats and drinks, live musical entertainment, handmade art and creations and a kids’ zone with special activities for children! Proceeds from the event will benefit the Birmingham Originals Grant Program.

Birmingham Originals member restaurants and Breakin’ Bread participants include: 5 Point Public House Oyster Bar, Ash Neighborhood Bar & Grill, Avondale Common House, Bellinis, Bettola, Bistro V, Brät Brot, The Bright Star, Cantina, Carrigan’s Public House, Continental Bakery/Chez Lulu, Eugene’s Hot Chicken, FoodBar, Homewood Gourmet, Hot and Hot Fish Club, Moss Rock Tacos & Tequila, Ocean, OvenBird, Sky Castle, Slice Pizza & Brewhouse, Sol’s Sandwich Shop and Deli, Ted’s Restaurant, Tostadas, Vecchia Pizzeria & Mercato and Vino.

General Admission is only $35 and includes unlimited food samplings and two drink tickets for wine and beer or the featured Tito’s Vodka cocktail.

VIP tickets are $110 and guests will enjoy unlimited food samplings, unlimited wine, beer and cocktails, early entrance to the event at 12:30 p.m. and access to the exclusive International Wines lounge area.

Children 12 and under enter FREE when accompanied by an adult and have access to unlimited food sampling, non-alcoholic beverages and the children's area.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.breakinbreadbham.com.