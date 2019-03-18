Join us at a NEW LOCATION to discuss Muhammad’s story of the tremendous obstacles, racism, and pressures she had overcome as the first Muslim American woman to compete in hijab in a sport dominated by privileged white athletes. Food not provided by the library, but participants are encouraged to purchase beverages/food to enjoy during the meeting.
Bossypants Book Club- Proud by Ibtihaj Muhammad
Jackson’s Bar and Bistro 1831 28th Ave. South , Homewood, Alabama
