Bossypants Book Club - The Poet X by Elizabeth Acevedo

Join us to discuss this novel-in-verse by an award-winning slam poet about an Afro-Latina heroine who tells her story with blazing words and powerful truth. Food not provided by the library, but participants are encouraged to purchase beverages/food to enjoy during the meeting.
Jackson’s Bar and Bistro 1831 28th Ave. South , Homewood, Alabama
