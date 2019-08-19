8/19/2019 Join us to discuss this powerful collection of essays about gender, sexuality, race, beauty, Hollywood, and what it means to be a modern woman. Food not provided by the library, but participants are encouraged to purchase beverages/food to enjoy during the meeting. The Urban Cookhouse
Bossypants Book Club - We’re Going to Need More Wine by Gabrielle Union
Urban Cookhouse 2846 18th Street South, Homewood, Alabama
Urban Cookhouse 2846 18th Street South, Homewood, Alabama View Map
Talks & Readings
Upcoming Events