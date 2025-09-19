Books: The History & Art of Letterpress Bookmaking

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Join us as we welcome Scott Fisk, chair of the Dept. of Art and Design at Samford University, to the library to discuss the history and art of letterpress bookmaking. Society often forgets the importance of books and their impact on us all. This discussion will explore the rich and elegant history of book arts. The talk will focus on how developments in printing and books have served to better society as a whole. Participants will witness firsthand the process of letterpress printmaking with a miniaturized printing press made for traveling salesmen in the late 1800s.

