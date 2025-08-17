Book Swap
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
(All Ages) Bring us your books, new and old, huge and tiny, loved to pieces and never touched. We’ll have tables set up for the different genres where you can place the books you’d like to go to a new home. When the tables have been set, you’ll be free to “shop” and discuss with others and pick up some new reads for the Fall. All books not taken will be donated to the Friends of the Library Bookstore.
Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events, Kids & Family