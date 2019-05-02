Book Signing with Psychic & Medical Intuitive Julie Ryan, Author of Angelic Attendants

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

We welcome psychic and medical intuitive Julie Ryan. Do you have a question for someone who has made a transition? Do you have a medical issue? Are you on your life’s path? Are you wondering about your pets are thinking? Join us as Julie does a book talk, and will follow with a broadcast of her international podcast from our library. Join us with your questions. Books will be available for purchase. In the Boardroom.

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
