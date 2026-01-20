Book Signing with Cherith Fluker, Author of Secret Birmingham

Grab your curiosity and get ready to uncover Birmingham’s best-kept secrets. In Secret Birmingham, local writer Cherith Fluker leads you from the ordinary path to explore the surprising stories that make the Magic City unforgettable. Birmingham’s civil rights history is powerful and well-known, and there are so many more tales waiting to be discovered. Did you know the city is the birthplace of Veterans Day? Or that it’s home to Vulcan, the world’s largest cast-iron statue, proudly watching over the city? You’ll wander past the Heaviest Corner on Earth; explore a peaceful Japanese Garden honoring Birmingham’s sister city, Hitachi, Japan; and learn about the city’s sky-high dreams of a dirigible docking station. There’s even a sculpture honoring Frank Stitt, Birmingham’s own James Beard Award–winning chef, who helped put the city on the culinary map. From quirky landmarks to rich cultural connections, Secret Birmingham is your guide to the unexpected side of this booming Southern city. Locals and first-time visitors will discover new reasons to fall in love with Birmingham’s charm, history, and hidden treasures. Adventure awaits, and this book is your compass. Book signing to follow; books available for purchase.