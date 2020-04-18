Author Andrea Wilson chronicles her sister’s remarkable life, from the time Adrienne is born to the day she dies at age fifteen of liver cancer. Adrienne, facing the fight of her life, discovers just how much she wants to live. A book of raw power and inspiration for everyone. Copies of the book will be available for purchase. Round Auditorium
Book Signing with Andrea Wilson, Author of Better Off Bald
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Talks & Readings
