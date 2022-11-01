Book It!: Teen Bookmark Design Contest

(6th-12th Grade) We're turning bookmark design over to the teens! Teens can create and submit up to three bookmark designs. One design will be selected, printed, and distributed within the Library. Designs must be 2.5x7 inches with a front and back design. The Library recommends using www.canva.com to create free digital designs. Formats should be .jpg or .png files. Submit your designs at https://homewoodpubliclibrary.org/bookmark. Questions? Please contact Joi Mahand at joi.mahand@homewoodpubliclibrary.org.