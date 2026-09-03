Book Banning: A History with Rev. Julie Conrady

Book banning is a form of censorship that involves removing or restricting access to books—typically in schools and public libraries— due to objections about their content, themes, or the identities of their characters. Book banning is nothing new. In fact, it has been around for centuries. Some of the most controversial books in history are now regarded as classics. The Bible and works by Shakespeare are among those that have been banned over the past two thousand years. Join us as Rev. Julie Conrady gives us a tour through historic book bans in celebration of Banned Books Week October 4-10.