Boob Bash - Health Event for Girls
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Junior League of Birmingham 2212 20th Ave S, Homewood, Alabama 35223
A night of fun learning about breast health and prevention of breast cancer for high school and college students.
Join us for Boob Bash, a Halloween-themed breast health event hosted by two UAB Heersink medical students, Caroline Bald and Abbie Kleckley, through GirlSpring’s Level Up: Mini Med School! 🎃🩷
Designed for high school and college-aged young women, this interactive event will make learning about breast health approachable and fun through hands-on activities, games, guest speakers, and plenty of food.
Participants will learn how to recognize breast changes, understand their family history and risk, and feel more confident advocating for their health—all while enjoying a spooky afternoon with friends!
Boob Bash will be held on October 25 from 3:30–5:30 PM at the Junior League of Birmingham. Parents and guardians are welcome to stay for the event.
Please reach out to kristen@girlspring.com with any questions