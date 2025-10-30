Boo! Bash

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

(Ages 0-12) Party with us the day before Halloween wearing your spookiest or creative costumes to dance at the library! Think of your school’s homecoming dance, but for families! A Scream Queen and Scream King will be crowned at the end of the evening. Ghoulish snacks and to-die-for punch will be present along with our library ghosts.

events, Kids & Family
2053326600
