Body Well Transformation Program with Geneva Long

Let’s be honest…#themotherhoodisreal. So we designed a program for moms looking to get back into a wellness routine. Our Body Well program is about the journey -- about taking 8 weeks just for you, one day at a time -- for your body and soul. In this 8-week program, you will join our mamahood sisterhood; a community full of support, encouragement, and TLC. Beyond the workout portion of this program, you will gain access to educational resources that will teach you how to manage stress (amongst the craziness of mom-life), sleep better so you feel well-rested (even with lack of sleep), and nourish your body with nutrient-dense, whole-foods and simple ingredients (with a full nutrition and recipe guide). Body Well will focus on improving your physical and mental well-being with a community of mamas to support you every step of the way.

Our Body Well program has over 100 new seasonal recipes, an easy-to-follow 3 nutritional pillars system, a new Journal, and new weekly challenges designed to meet you where you are, you will be blown away by the improvements, support, and guidance this 8-week program will provide.