Bob Sykes BBQ Tour & Demo
to
Bob Sykes Bar B Q 1724 9th Avenue North , Bessemer, Alabama
Come hungry and enjoy an unforgettable finger licking time when you visit the legendary pitmaster and restaurateur Van Sykes as he explains the history of Bob Sykes and southern bbq. Take your bbq skills to the next level and elevate your bbq game after attending this event! Van Sykes, 2nd generation owner of Bessemer’s family owned restaurant Bob Sykes Bar B Q has literally worked in the iconic bbq restaurant all his life that his parents Bob and Maxine founded in 1957.
Van Sykes possesses an incredible gift for storytelling and he’s been sharing bbq stories his whole life. Van is the host with the most! Bob Carlton writer from al.com recently attended the food tour “Great visit to Bob Sykes Bar B Q. Van is one of the true keepers of the flame. I don’t know anyone who knows more about Alabama barbecue, or who is more entertaining than the venerable Van Sykes. Van is indeed the man.”
Guests will taste their way through Bob Sykes BBQ menu items and learn how they have stood the test of time for 65 years. This private BBQ tour is a journey through what goes into creating southern BBQ from the pit to the plate.
The $60 ticket per person includes history of how the Bob Sykes family has thrived and persevered for 65 years and learn a thing or three about barbecue! All you have to bring is your BBQ appetite because you will not leave hungry!
Round 1
History and Stories from the BBQ Pit
Direct Fire and Heat
Enjoy bbq pork, spare ribs with sides of potato salad and onion rings
Round 2:
Why Bob Sykes cooks BBQ Picnic Shoulders
Ever Changing Spare Rib/Cooking hot and fast
History of Southern BBQ Sauce and what makes Bob Sykes Sauce special.
Enjoy smoked wings, sausage with sides of cole slaw and baked beans
Round 3:
History of Bob Sykes Famous Desserts and how they have stood the taste of time
Enjoy Lemon Icebox Pie and Red Velvet Cake
Final Round:
Each guest will take home the following:
Bottle of Bob Sykes BBQ Sauce
Bob Sykes souvenir cup where refills are $1 on return visits to Bob Sykes
Bob Sykes Bar B Q Gift Card and Rewards Card
BBQ Tour T-shirt
Bob Sykes BBQ TOUR:
Saturday, January 29, 2022
9:30am-10:45am
Located at Bob Sykes Bar B Q Restaurant:
1724 9th Avenue North
Bessemer, AL 35020
To Purchase tickets visit Bob Sykes Bar B Q Restaurant or purchase online at EventBrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bob-sykes-bar-b-q-tour-and-demo-tickets-239477312087
For more details call 205-426-1400 and visit BobSykes.com
###