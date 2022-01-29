Bob Sykes BBQ Tour & Demo

Come hungry and enjoy an unforgettable finger licking time when you visit the legendary pitmaster and restaurateur Van Sykes as he explains the history of Bob Sykes and southern bbq. Take your bbq skills to the next level and elevate your bbq game after attending this event! Van Sykes, 2nd generation owner of Bessemer’s family owned restaurant Bob Sykes Bar B Q has literally worked in the iconic bbq restaurant all his life that his parents Bob and Maxine founded in 1957.

Van Sykes possesses an incredible gift for storytelling and he’s been sharing bbq stories his whole life. Van is the host with the most! Bob Carlton writer from al.com recently attended the food tour “Great visit to Bob Sykes Bar B Q. Van is one of the true keepers of the flame. I don’t know anyone who knows more about Alabama barbecue, or who is more entertaining than the venerable Van Sykes. Van is indeed the man.”

Guests will taste their way through Bob Sykes BBQ menu items and learn how they have stood the test of time for 65 years. This private BBQ tour is a journey through what goes into creating southern BBQ from the pit to the plate.

The $60 ticket per person includes history of how the Bob Sykes family has thrived and persevered for 65 years and learn a thing or three about barbecue! All you have to bring is your BBQ appetite because you will not leave hungry!

Round 1

History and Stories from the BBQ Pit

Direct Fire and Heat

Enjoy bbq pork, spare ribs with sides of potato salad and onion rings

Round 2:

Why Bob Sykes cooks BBQ Picnic Shoulders

Ever Changing Spare Rib/Cooking hot and fast

History of Southern BBQ Sauce and what makes Bob Sykes Sauce special.

Enjoy smoked wings, sausage with sides of cole slaw and baked beans

Round 3:

History of Bob Sykes Famous Desserts and how they have stood the taste of time

Enjoy Lemon Icebox Pie and Red Velvet Cake

Final Round:

Each guest will take home the following:

Bottle of Bob Sykes BBQ Sauce

Bob Sykes souvenir cup where refills are $1 on return visits to Bob Sykes

Bob Sykes Bar B Q Gift Card and Rewards Card

BBQ Tour T-shirt

Bob Sykes BBQ TOUR:

Saturday, January 29, 2022

9:30am-10:45am

Located at Bob Sykes Bar B Q Restaurant:

1724 9th Avenue North

Bessemer, AL 35020

To Purchase tickets visit Bob Sykes Bar B Q Restaurant or purchase online at EventBrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bob-sykes-bar-b-q-tour-and-demo-tickets-239477312087

For more details call 205-426-1400 and visit BobSykes.com

###