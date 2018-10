The fifth annual Blazer Bolt for Brain Cancer, created to support those who are battling the disease and to fund research, will take place in downtown Homewood on Oct. 20.

A 5K will begin at 8 a.m. and a one-mile fun run at 9 a.m., with the start line at Oxmoor Road and 18th Street South. Proceeds benefit the UAB Division of Neuro-Oncology and Children’s of Alabama Neuro-Oncology.

For race details, go to blazerbolt.com/about or runsignup.com.