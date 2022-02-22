Black History Month Film Series – Hidden Figures

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

As the United States raced against Russia to put a man in space, NASA found untapped talent in a group of African-American female mathematicians that served as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in U.S. history. Based on the unbelievably true life stories of three of these women, known as "human computers," we follow these women as they quickly rose up through the ranks of NASA alongside many of history's greatest minds. Dorothy Vaughan, Mary Jackson, and Katherine Johnson crossed all gender, race, and professional lines while their brilliance and desire to dream big, beyond anything ever accomplished before by the human race, firmly cemented them in U.S. history as true American heroes.

events, Film
205-332-6600
