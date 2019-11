Black Friday Kids Camp hosted by Homewood Volleyball!

Where: Homewood High School

Date: November 29, 2019

Time: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Ages: K-5

Cost: $40 per child

You shop, let the kids hang out with us! Volleyball, basketball. games, movies and snacks.

Registration deadline: November 22

Register online at http://homewoodal.cslepay.com (click high school, then Black Friday Kids Camp) *Student ID is not needed*

Questions? Please email cpadgett@homewood.k12.al.us