Black Friday Giveaway

to Google Calendar - Black Friday Giveaway - 2018-11-23 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Black Friday Giveaway - 2018-11-23 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Black Friday Giveaway - 2018-11-23 07:00:00 iCalendar - Black Friday Giveaway - 2018-11-23 07:00:00

Brookwood Village 780 Brookwood Village , Birmingham, Alabama 35209

Brookwood Village will be closed on Thanksgiving Day; department and restaurant hours may vary. The Village will re-open at 7:00 am on Friday, November 23. The first 250 shoppers in line at the main entrance will receive a complimentary shopping tote with a free Brookwood Village gift card ranging from $5 - $500 and retailer and restaurant coupons. Brookwood Village retailers are encouraged to bring coupons to the Brookwood Village Management Office prior to November 19.

Info
Brookwood Village 780 Brookwood Village , Birmingham, Alabama 35209 View Map
Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
205-871-0406
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Black Friday Giveaway - 2018-11-23 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Black Friday Giveaway - 2018-11-23 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Black Friday Giveaway - 2018-11-23 07:00:00 iCalendar - Black Friday Giveaway - 2018-11-23 07:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

Homewood Star