Birmingham Ugly Sweater Crawl: 9th Annual

Join Bar Crawl USA for the 9th Annual Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl. Get that Goodwill sweater, find those tacky holiday pants, and get ready to jingle bell ROCK on Dec. 12th!

𝗧𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗟𝗶𝗻𝗸: BhamUglySweater2026.eventbrite.com

𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗽 𝗧𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁𝘀: Groups of 8+, message us for a promo code

𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗨𝗴𝗹𝘆 𝗦𝘄𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗕𝗮𝗿 𝗖𝗿𝗮𝘄𝗹? First you get a ticket. You wear an ugly sweater. Upon arriving to our registration party, you'll get awesome crawl swag (see below). You'll be given an official lanyard to guide you & hundreds of new friends bar to bar (5+ bars) with amazing drink deals along the way. We'll have a photographer there capturing all the fun with DJ entertainment to dance off all those drinks. Make it to our official after party and receive our holiday themed giveaway. Will you make it to the after party?

Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl Ticket:

🎅 2 Holiday shots

🎅 Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl Koozie

🎅 5+ participating bars with discounted drinks at each bar with lanyard

🎅 Registration & official after party

🎅 Photographer to capture the fun

🎅 Holiday Lanyard with map

🎅 Holiday Live Stream Trivia with Prizes

🎅 Complete the crawl and receive our Bar Crawl USA holiday gift at the after party

Bar Partners & Drink Specials with your lanyard:

🎅 Mayor Bar

🎅 Denim on 7th

🎅 Mojo

🎅 Innisfree

🎅 Refinery

🎅 SideBar

🎅 TrimTab

🎅 Subject to change

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗕𝗮𝗿 𝗖𝗿𝗮𝘄𝗹 𝗨𝗦𝗔:

We’ve been doing events (bar crawls & festivals) since 2015 in over 20 cities. What separates us from the other crawl companies is you actually get stuff with your ticket. Swag, lanyard, map, koozie, drink specials, DJ entertainment, after party, and much more. We are the only company with reviews on Google & Facebook. We aren't afraid to hide that we deliver the best crawl experience. Check our Facebook & Google reviews for confirmation on just how much value and fun we bring.

FAQ:

🎅 Follow Bar Crawl USA to receive weekly updates including drink specials.

🎅 Do I need a ticket?

Yes, you will not be able to get the koozie, lanyard, 2 holiday shots, access to trivia game, access to some bars, access to the discounted drink specials and other giveaways if applicable.

🎅 Do I need to go to all of the bars? Is it guided?

Nope! You’re welcome to visit as many or as few bars as you’d like throughout the event. We’ll include recommended times next to each participating bar showing when they’ll be staffed, ready for check-in, and fully in the crawl spirit for the best experience.

🎅 Do I need to print my ticket? Does it need to match my name?

No, on your phone is preferred. Ticket does not need to match attendee name.

🎅 Can friends check me in?

Yes, we just need your ticket.

🎅 21+?

This is a 21+ event.

🎅 Refunds?

We will give refunds up to 7 days from event. No exception. Within 7 days, we will ONLY do credits to future Bar Crawl USA events.