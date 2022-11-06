Birmingham's Next Hot Dog Contest

Do you have Birmingham’s next “Hot” Dog? If so, mark your calendar for Sunday, Nov. 6th at Avondale Brewery for this family friendly furry event. The Animal League of Birmingham is ready to crown a new Overall Winner and a People’s Choice for 2022-23.

Other categories that will receive awards include: Best Team Spirit, Most Talented, Best Dressed, Sassiest Senior(7=yrs), Most Squeezable Puppy(4-12 mos.), Best Looking Female, Best Looking Male, & Cutest Couple (your dog & you). People of all ages have the opportunity to strut their dog across the stage while each dog’s special qualities and favorite activities are shared with the audience. Wonderful prizes from Hollywood Feed will be awarded along with ribbons, trophies and a special Swag Bag for all furry contestants.

A special performance by Magic City Disco will kick of the contest! The Avondale Food Truck will be available for lunch as well as a sweet treat option to help make the day complete. We will be serving a doggy dessert for “Man’s Best Friend” and there will be several local rescues and exciting vendors so you can get some Christmas shopping done too.

Registration begins at 12 with the contest starting at 2 pm. The Animal League of Birmingham is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit which raises money for rescues, shelters and needy animals in Birmingham and surrounding areas. Come show your support while enjoying the best show in town! More information is available on our Instagram and Facebook page. Don’t miss this opportunity to show Birmingham your “Hot” dog!