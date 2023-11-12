Birmingham’s Next HOT Dog Contest

Do you have Birmingham’s next “Hot” Dog? If so, mark your calendar for Sunday, Nov. 12th at Avondale Brewery for this family friendly furry event. The Animal League of Birmingham is ready to crown a new Overall Winner and a People’s Choice for 2023. Other categories that will receive awards include: Best Team Spirit, Raddest Trick, Best Dressed, Sassiest Senior (7+yrs), Most Squeezable Puppy(4-12 mos.), Best Male, Best Female & Cutest Couple. People of all ages have the opportunity to strut their dog across the stage while each dog’s special qualities and favorite activities are shared with the audience. Wonderful prizes from Hollywood Feed will be awarded along with ribbons, trophies and a special Swag Bag for all furry contestants. We have a surprise guest scheduled to make an appearance to bring smiles to everyone. A special performance by Magic City Disco will kick off the contest and there will be a cool trick performance by a talented canine from Love Them, Train Them too. The Avondale Food Truck will be available for lunch as well as a sweet treat option to help make the day complete. We will be serving a doggy dessert for “Man’s Best Friend” and there will be several local rescues and exciting vendors so you can get some Christmas shopping done. Registration begins at 12 with the contest starting at 2pm. The Animal League of Birmingham is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit which raises money for rescues, shelters and needy animals in Birmingham and surrounding areas. Come show your support while enjoying the best show in town! Don’t miss this opportunity to show Birmingham your “Hot” dog!