Birmingham Restaurant Week’s Wine-O-logy

Get ready for a POURfect night! Put your wine skills to the test at Birmingham Restaurant Week’s (BRW) signature Wine-O-Logy event! Happening Tuesday, Feb. 22 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at The Fennec (1630 2nd Ave. S., Birmingham, AL 35233), guests will have the opportunity to explore their palette for new wine favorites by United-Johnson Brothers while enjoying delicious hors d'oeuvres provided by Sysco Foods.

Whether you’re a wino, foodie or amateur wine drinker, you’ll be on cloud wine at this next-level wine night. Guests will sample a flight of six wines and food pairings while enjoying live music at one of Birmingham’s newest and trendiest venues! After the tasting, each guest will receive a complimentary glass of their favorite wine from the offering and are encouraged to stay for dinner to enjoy The Fennec’s BRW special menu.

Single advanced-purchased tickets are $30. A limited number of walk-up tickets will be available at the door for $35 each. Purchase tickets now at www.bhamrestaurantweek.com/events.

Tastings to Include:

Station 1:

La Marca Prosecco – Veneto, Italy

Delicate, golden straw color with lively effervescence and aromas of fresh citrus and honey. Framed by mineral undertones with flavors of ripe lemon, green apple and grapefruit.

Station 2:

Fried Mozzarella, Arrabiata, Basil Oil

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay – Russian River, California

Beautiful, soft straw color with hints of pale green tinges. Fruit forward aromas rich with citrus, lime zest, white peach and honey crisp apple mingle with delicate notes of hazelnut, roasted nuts and oak spice. Flavors of crisp, zesty lemon and barrel spice with just a touch of minerality. The wine is refreshing with a beautifully focused, creamy mouthfeel that has bright acidity balance and a juicy finish.

Station 3:

Braised Pork Short Rib Grilled Cheese, Gruyere, Mustard Aioli

Louis M Martini Cabernet Sauvignon - Sonoma, California

Rich, ripe and well-structured with flavors of juicy blackberry and cherry fruit, creamy milk chocolate and dusty notes all tied together with a toasty oak finish.

Station 4:

Piri Piri Chicken Skewer with Harissa Yogurt

Cherry Pie Pinot Noir – Tri-County, California

The 2019 Cherry Pie Tri-County (Napa, Monterey, Sonoma) Pinot Noir is concentrated with aromas of macerated cherries, cranberries and dark oolong tea. On the palate, this wine has brambly notes of mulberries and ripe Bing cherries. Notes of baking spices and sweet toasty oak set the tone for a silky-smooth finish.

Station 5:

Shrimp & Scallop Winter Ceviche

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc – Marlborough, New Zealand

With soft, green hues - this Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc shows tropical and citrus fruits along with attractive herbaceous yet varietal characters on the nose. The palate is generous and fruit driven with acidity giving a fresh, clean palate.

Station 6:

Dulce De Leche with Cinnamon Sugar Pork Rind Crunch

Pieropan Soave Classico – Soave Classico, Italy

Brilliant straw yellow color with hints of green, the delicate nose is reminiscent of almond blossoms and marzipan. The Pieropan Soave Classico has a good depth of fruit on the palate and is nicely balanced by a zingy acidity that enhances its flavor.

BRW 2022 will also host Magic City Mixology, a fiesta-style cocktail tasting event to take place on March 1, and more. Get all the event details at http://www.bhamrestaurantweek.com/events.

BRW 2022 - Winter Edition presented by Spire will take place Thursday, February 17 through Saturday, February 26. Hungry for more information? Visit www.bhamrestaurantweek.com to see participating locations, special menus and more!