🍽️ Birmingham Restaurant Week 2026

Taste the City. Celebrate the Community.

Join us at Birmingham Restaurant Week - an annual 10-day celebration designed for the entire community to enjoy!

July 30 - August 8, 2026

Get ready to eat your way across Birmingham! 🎉

Birmingham Restaurant Week (BRW) returns for 10 unforgettable days celebrating the restaurants, bars, food trucks, chefs, and culinary creativity that make Birmingham one of the South’s premier food destinations.

Unlike a traditional ticketed event, BRW invites the entire community to explore the city at their own pace. From downtown hotspots and neighborhood gems to hidden favorites and award-winning establishments, participating restaurants across the Birmingham metro area will offer specially curated breakfast, lunch, dinner, and drink menus at accessible price points ranging from $5 to $50 per person.

Whether you’re planning date nights, lunch outings, happy hours, family dinners, or foodie adventures with friends, Birmingham Restaurant Week is your opportunity to discover new favorites and revisit beloved classics all across the city at an affordable price.

HOW IT WORKS

Throughout the 10-day celebration:

✅ Participating restaurants, bars, and food trucks will offer specialty BRW menus

✅ Breakfast, lunch, dinner, desserts, cocktails, and more

✅ Set menu pricing from $5–$50

✅ No tickets required to dine

✅ Explore restaurants throughout Birmingham and surrounding neighborhoods

✅ Menus will be available online to help guests plan their dining experiences

All you have to do is:

Choose a participating restaurant

Ask for the BRW menu from a server or look it up online

Dig in and enjoy!

✨ WHAT TO EXPECT

🍴 Special two, three, and four-course menus

🥂 Craft cocktails, beer, wine, and drink specials

🌮 Food trucks and casual bites

🍰 Desserts and sweet treats

🌆 Dining experiences across the metro area

📸 Shareable moments and foodie adventures

🤝 Support for local restaurants and businesses

🌟 WHY BIRMINGHAM RESTAURANT WEEK MATTERS

Birmingham Restaurant Week is more than dining out — it’s a celebration of the people, flavors, cultures, and creativity that continue to shape Birmingham’s nationally recognized culinary scene.

From landmark eateries to emerging chefs and neighborhood favorites, BRW shines a spotlight on the restaurants and hospitality professionals that make Birmingham a destination worth savoring.

Whether you’re a lifelong local or visiting for the first time, there’s never been a better time to explore the city one bite at a time.

📲 PLAN YOUR CULINARY ADVENTURE

Participating restaurants and menus will be listed on the BRW Eat/Drink page so guests can browse offerings, map out dining plans, and discover new experiences throughout the week.

Eat Local. Explore Birmingham. Celebrate Flavor.