Birmingham Restaurant Week 2022 Returns for Summer

Get ready to feel the heat this summer with Birmingham Restaurant Week (BRW) 2022 - Summer Edition, presented by Spire, returning Thursday, July 21 to Saturday, July 30! From fine dining to down-home cookin’, food and drink lovers with a taste for adventure can enjoy two, three and/or four-course special breakfast, lunch and dinner menus ranging from $5 to $50 per person at approximately 50 restaurants.

Whether you’re trying something new or enjoying a longtime favorite, BRW makes it easy and affordable for everyone to get a taste of Birmingham’s acclaimed culinary and beverage community for 10 days. Keeping bellies full, hearts happy and restaurants cookin’ is something everyone can contribute toward during BRW!

Not only do you have the opportunity to find your new favorite local spot during BRW, but you also have two events to explore and get your fill of gourmet foods, craft cocktails and wine pairings!

Kick off BRW and get a sneak peek into all the deliciousness at the Preview Party sponsored by EventWorks Tuesday, July 19 from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Farrell (2719 19th St. S.; Homewood, AL 35209). Ten BRW restaurants will serve a signature bite to be enjoyed alongside drinks from Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Dulce Vida Tequila, John Emerald Bourbon, Stella Artois with Adams Beverages, United Johnson Brothers of Alabama, Red Diamond Coffee & Tea and Coca-Cola United. Restaurants at the event will include Michael's Restaurant, Roots & Revelry, Ash Homewood, Sol Y Luna, Avondale Common House, Bay Leaf Indian, The Yard at Elyton Hotel, Farrelly’s Southern Bar & Kitchen, Slice Pizza and Blueroot. Come taste and see what 10 participating BRW restaurants will be serving on their menus and kick off the start of BRW with us! Special thanks to EventWorks and The Farrell for sponsoring this event!

Get schooled on wine and food pairings at Wine-O-logy, BRW’s signature wine flight tasting event, taking place Tuesday, July 26 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the beautiful Birmingham Botanical Gardens and The Gardens Cafe by Kathy G (2612 Lane Park Road, Birmingham, AL 35233). Wine-O-Logy will feature wine provided by United-Johnson Brothers and delicious hors d’oeuvres from Sysco Foods. Admission to the event gets you five wine tastings with five hor d'oeuvres and your choice of a full glass of wine.

Tickets to Preview Party and Wine-o-Logy are $25 per person. A limited number of walk-up tickets can be purchased at each event for $30. Get your tickets now before they sell out at www.bhamrestaurantweek.com/events/!

In addition to benefiting Birmingham’s food and beverage community, BRW will benefit FeedBHM, a food rescue program of Grace Klein Community (GKC). GKC provides support to food-insecure families in the Birmingham area. By rescuing food that would typically go to a landfill, FeedBHM is able to fill the stomachs and pantries of those in need. With an overall vision to eliminate hunger and food waste in Birmingham by 2025, it’s a perfect partnership for BRW to spotlight FeedBHM this year.

Along with Spire, gracious sponsors include Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Red Diamond Coffee & Tea, Sysco Foods, Stella Artois with Adams Beverages, Coca-Cola United, John Emerald Bourbon, Dulce Vida Tequila, United-Johnson Brothers of Alabama, the Birmingham City Council, EventWorks, Croux, Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau, The Farrell, The Gardens by Kathy G and ExcursionsGo. BRW media sponsors include Fox 6 WBRC, Birmingham Mountain Radio and Bham Now.

Hungry for more information? Visit www.bhamrestaurantweek.com!