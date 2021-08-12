Birmingham Restaurant Week 2021

Birmingham Restaurant Week (BRW), presented by Spire, is back August 12-29, 2021! Boasting both to-go and dine-in options again this year, get ready to support Birmingham’s Premier Culinary and Beverage Event! With the summer temperatures rising, it’s officially Hot Food Summer, so put down your cooking utensils and call off the diet, because you deserve to indulge!

From fine dining to down-home cookin’, food and drink lovers with a taste for adventure can enjoy special 2 and 3-course prix-fixe menus ranging from $5 to $50 per person at more than 70 locally-owned restaurants, bars and food trucks. Whether you’re trying something new or enjoying a longtime favorite, this 18-day event makes it easy and affordable for patrons to sip and savor the flavor of Birmingham’s acclaimed and diverse culinary and beverage community.

BRW 2021 will also include events such as Wine-O-logy and Magic City Mixology, which have been brought back from previous years, along with other supporting events to be announced soon. Wine-O-logy, a wine flight tasting event with fantastic food and live entertainment, will be held Wednesday, Aug. 18 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Vino & Gallery Bar in English Village. Event attendees will have the opportunity to explore their palette for new wine favorites while enjoying delicious hors d'oeuvres provided by Sysco Foods. Stay tuned for details on Magic City Mixology as well as a dinner featuring Tito's Handmade Vodka cocktail pairings that will be announced in the coming weeks!

In addition to Spire as our title sponsor, other gracious sponsors include Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Red Diamond Coffee & Tea, Sysco Foods and Birmingham Budweiser. BRW media sponsors include WBRC Fox 6, Birmingham Mountain Radio and Bham Now.

Hungry for more information? Visit www.bhamrestaurantweek.com!